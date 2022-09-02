Duleep Trophy Winners: The Full List of Champions and Runners Up Since 1961-62 Season

Duleep Trophy, an annual domestic first-class cricket competition organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is usually played between the different zone of the country featuring players from state and regional cricket associations.

The domestic competition named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar (also known as 'Duleep'), was started by BCCI in 1961-62 season featuring 5 teams in a knockout format and has since expanded to a 6-team tournament, but is still contested in knockout format.

The Duleep Trophy has featured zonal teams - North, South, Central, East and West since it's inception. From 2016-17 to 2019-20 seasons, the Duleep Trophy was contested by 3 teams - India Red, India Blue and India Green.

There has also been overseas involvement in the Duleep Trophy over the years with each West Indies and Sri Lanka stars featuring. In 1962-63 season, each team except the Central Zone had the opportunity to strengthen their bowling ranks with a West Indies player.

In 2006-07 season, Sri Lanka A team that included the likes of Chamara Silva played the tournament and finished runners up after suffering an 8-wicket loss in the final.

The Duleep Trophy in 2002-03 season featured five teams - Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Plate Group A and Plate Group B based on that season's Ranji Trophy groups instead of the zonal teams.

In the 58 editions of Duleep Trophy held so far, only six have been decided on standings after round robin format, while the remaining were decided after a final.

The first ever edition was won by West Zone, who have also won the Duleep Trophy the most along with the North Zone. The two sides have won the Duleep Trophy 81 times so far. West Zone has also reached the final 33 times, while North Zone has reached the final 26 times.

However, both the sides have also shared the trophy with different teams at least once following a drawn result. North Zone has one shared trophy and West Zone has three.

South Zone, who has shared the trophy twice, is the next most successful team in the Duleep Trophy, having won the title 13 times and finished runners up 10 times followed by Central Zone, who have won the title 6 times in 16 final appearances.

The Duleep Trophy has been held every season since it's inception bar the 2020-21 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the Duleep Trophy Winners and Runners Up List Season-Wise Since 1961-62 Season: