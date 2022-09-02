Duleep Trophy Winners: The Full List of Champions and Runners Up Since 1961-62 Season


Duleep Trophy, an annual domestic first-class cricket competition organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is usually played between the different zone of the country featuring players from state and regional cricket associations.

The domestic competition named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar (also known as 'Duleep'), was started by BCCI in 1961-62 season featuring 5 teams in a knockout format and has since expanded to a 6-team tournament, but is still contested in knockout format.

The Duleep Trophy has featured zonal teams - North, South, Central, East and West since it's inception. From 2016-17 to 2019-20 seasons, the Duleep Trophy was contested by 3 teams - India Red, India Blue and India Green.

There has also been overseas involvement in the Duleep Trophy over the years with each West Indies and Sri Lanka stars featuring. In 1962-63 season, each team except the Central Zone had the opportunity to strengthen their bowling ranks with a West Indies player.

In 2006-07 season, Sri Lanka A team that included the likes of Chamara Silva played the tournament and finished runners up after suffering an 8-wicket loss in the final.

The Duleep Trophy in 2002-03 season featured five teams - Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Plate Group A and Plate Group B based on that season's Ranji Trophy groups instead of the zonal teams.

In the 58 editions of Duleep Trophy held so far, only six have been decided on standings after round robin format, while the remaining were decided after a final.

The first ever edition was won by West Zone, who have also won the Duleep Trophy the most along with the North Zone. The two sides have won the Duleep Trophy 81 times so far. West Zone has also reached the final 33 times, while North Zone has reached the final 26 times.

However, both the sides have also shared the trophy with different teams at least once following a drawn result. North Zone has one shared trophy and West Zone has three.

South Zone, who has shared the trophy twice, is the next most successful team in the Duleep Trophy, having won the title 13 times and finished runners up 10 times followed by Central Zone, who have won the title 6 times in 16 final appearances.

The Duleep Trophy has been held every season since it's inception bar the 2020-21 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the Duleep Trophy Winners and Runners Up List Season-Wise Since 1961-62 Season:

SeasonWinner(s)Runner UpResult
2019–20India RedIndia GreenIndia Red won by an innings and 38 runs
2018–19India BlueIndia RedIndia Blue won by an innings and 187 runs
2017–18India RedIndia BlueIndia Red won by 163 runs
2016–17India BlueIndia RedIndia Blue won by 355 runs
2014–15Central ZoneSouth ZoneCentral Zone won by 9 runs
2013–14North Zone & South Zone (shared)-Draw
2012–13East ZoneCentral ZoneEast Zone won on 1st innings lead
2011–12East ZoneCentral ZoneEast won by an innings and 20 runs
2010–11South ZoneNorth ZoneSouth won by seven wickets
2009–10West ZoneSouth ZoneWest won by three wickets
2008–09West ZoneSouth ZoneWest won by 274 runs
2007–08North ZoneWest ZoneNorth won by six wickets
2006–07North ZoneSri Lanka ANorth won by eight wickets
2005–06West ZoneEast ZoneWest won by five wickets
2004–05Central ZoneNorth ZoneCentral won by nine wickets
2003–04North ZoneEast ZoneNorth won by 59 runs
2002–03Elite CPlate Group BRound Robin
2001–02West ZoneNorth ZoneRound Robin
2000–01North ZoneCentral ZoneRound Robin
1999–2000North ZoneWest ZoneDraw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1998–99Central ZoneWest ZoneCentral won by 122 runs
1997–98Central Zone & West Zone (shared)-Draw
1996–97Central ZoneSouth ZoneCentral won by 161 runs
1995–96South ZoneCentral ZoneRound Robin
1994–95North ZoneSouth ZoneRound Robin
1993–94North ZoneWest ZoneRound Robin
1992–93North ZoneCentral ZoneDraw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1991–92North ZoneWest ZoneNorth won by 236 runs
1990–91North ZoneWest ZoneDraw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1989–90South ZoneCentral ZoneSouth won by 322 runs
1988–89North Zone & West Zone (shared)-Draw
1987–88North ZoneWest ZoneDraw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1986–87South ZoneWest ZoneDraw, South won by 224 runs
1985–86West ZoneSouth ZoneWest by 9 wickets
1984–85South ZoneNorth ZoneSouth won by 73 runs
1983–84North ZoneWest ZoneDraw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1982–83North ZoneSouth ZoneNorth won by 8 wickets
1981–82West ZoneEast ZoneDraw, West won on 1st Innings lead
1980–81West ZoneEast ZoneDraw, West won by 1st Innings lead
1979–80North ZoneWest ZoneNorth won by 104 runs
1978–79North ZoneWest ZoneDraw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1977–78West ZoneNorth ZoneDraw, West won on 1st Innings lead
1976–77West ZoneNorth ZoneWest won by 9 wickets
1975–76South ZoneNorth ZoneSouth won by 37 runs
1974–75South ZoneWest ZoneSouth won by 9 wickets
1973–74North ZoneCentral ZoneCentral Zone won by 76 runs
1972–73West ZoneCentral ZoneWest Zone won by an innings and 172 runs
1971–72Central ZoneWest ZoneCentral by 2 wickets
1970–71South ZoneEast ZoneSouth won by 10 wickets
1969–70West ZoneNorth ZoneWest Zone won by an innings and 81 runs
1968–69West ZoneSouth ZoneDraw, West won on 1st Innings lead
1967–68South ZoneWest ZoneDraw, South won on 1st Innings lead
1966–67South ZoneWest ZoneDraw, South won on 1st Innings lead
1965–66South ZoneCentral ZoneSouth Zone by 1 Inn & 20 runs
1964–65West ZoneCentral ZoneWest Zone by 1 Inn & 89 runs
1963–64West Zone & South Zone (shared)-Draw
1962–63West ZoneSouth ZoneWest Zone by 1 Inn & 20 runs
1961–62West ZoneSouth ZoneWest Zone by 10 wickets
Published On September 2, 2022

