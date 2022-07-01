England announce squad for India white-ball series; 34-year-old pacer Gleeson gets maiden T20I call-up

London, July 1: A day after India announced its limited-overs squad for the upcoming bilateral series against England, the hosts also named the ODI and T20I squad on Friday (July 1) and handed a maiden call-up to veteran Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson.

34-year-old Gleeson has picked up 70 wickets in 64 domestic T20 matches and posted career-best figures of 5-33 against Worcestershire Rapids in this season's T20 Blast.

The three-match T20I series starts on July 7 in Southampton with Jos Buttler taking over as the white-ball captain for the hosts. None of the players who are involved in the ongoing Test match against India at Edgbaston will feature in the T20 series.

In-form batter Jonny Bairstow, former Test captain Joe Root, and current Test skipper Ben Stokes will unite with the ODI squad with the first match slated on July 12 at the Oval. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adil Rashid is set to miss the series after he was permitted by the ECB to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

England's T20I side features regulars like Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, etc. All these players participated in participated in the IPL 2022 and would be looking to trouble Team India.

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey (Yorkshire)

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Schedule

1st T20: July 7, Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm IST)

2nd T20I: July 9, Edgbaston (7 pm IST)

3rd T20I: July 10, Trent Bridge (7 pm IST)

1st ODI: July 12, Oval, (5:30 pm IST)

2nd ODI: July 14, Lord's (5:30 pm IST)

3rd ODI: July 17: Old Trafford (3:30 pm IST).