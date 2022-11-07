England batsman Dawid Malan may miss T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against India

Adelaide, November 7: England suffered a massive jolt ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against India as Dawid Malan could miss the match with a groin injury.

Malan had suffered the injury during the Group 1 Super 12 match against Sri Lanka and did not bat in England’s nervy 4-wicket win at Sydney.

The BBC Test Match Special reported that Malan had undergone a scan after the match against Sri Lanka and though the exact results are awaited, the middle-order batter’s prospectus are not looking good.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali too confirmed this to the TMS and said the team is awaiting the scan results of Malan and a call will be taken accordingly but not many bright chances are there.

“He was obviously a bit sore coming off the ground,” said England spinner Adil Rashid. “Hopefully, he’ll be good. We don't know actually what's happening yet,” he added.

If Malan is unavailable then England might select Phil Salt.