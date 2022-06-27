England cricketer Dawid Malan plays exhibition match with underserved kids in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 27: England cricketer Dawid Malan on Monday (June 27) played an exhibition match with underserved children in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. The event was organised by a leading Indian Study Abroad Consultant - Fateh Education in collaboration with KHUSHII NGO.

'Conquer your dreams' is the philosophy that Fateh Education lives by and the event was organised to help the children think big and motivate them to pursue their dreams. The students who attended the event came from weaker economic sections of the society, studying at nearby government schools. They are beneficiaries of one of the programs run by KHUSHII which aims to improve age-appropriate learning curves through remedial education.

Talking about his experience with the children, the explosive English batter, Malan, said, "Today I interacted with the young and vibrant India, where dreams and passion are followed despite the odds - when it comes to cricket or life in general. I believe that no matter what the circumstances are - you must have the grit, determination, and hard work to fuel your ambition and conquer your dreams. I feel delighted to be able to interact with these children, share some life lessons and take back some great memories."

Suneet Singh Kochar, Co-founder, and CEO, Fateh Education said, "Educational inequity is a huge concern in India and in pursuit of making a difference, we at Fateh Education are happy to partner with KHUSHII to help bridge this gap today through this event and in the future through more of these purposeful collaborations. We at Fateh Education believe that education is empowerment, and we hope our efforts give flight to these children's dreams."

Speaking at the event, Harish Gosain, Executive Director, KHUSHII said, "Sports has the power to ignite the strong cross-curricular potential in children. It reinforces existing curricula and imbibes respect, equity, and inclusion. Today, I am ecstatic that Dawid is amongst us and he let us all, especially the children, witness his life so closely."

KHUSHII presently works in 12 states across India, with 48 governmental schools and learning centres supporting 45,000 children. As a self-implementing direct-to-beneficiary organisation, KHUSHII has been both effective and efficient in helping a child's holistic development by addressing learning gaps, ensuring good mental & physical health, imparting life skills, and providing vocational training courses and skilling opportunities for ensuring sustainable development of children. Since 2003 KHUSHII has positively impacted the lives of 1.5 million children and community members.

