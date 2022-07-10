England debutant Richard Gleeson hopes to earn T20 World Cup call up with consistent performances

Birmingham, July 10: England debutant Richard Gleeson feels if he keeps performing consistently like he did against India in the second T20I at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, he might get a shot at playing the T20 World Cup later this year.

Gleeson got rid of the Indian top three - skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant with his fifth, seventh and eighth deliveries during the second T20I, which the tourists won by 49 runs.

The 34-year-old, who finished with impressive figures of 3/15 in his quota of 4 overs that also included a maiden over, said he was disappointed with the loss, but delighted to have put up a brilliant display against India on debut.

"Great to make my debut, but it's all about winning games of cricket really, at the end of the day. So it's disappointing to lose, but on a personal note, great start," Gleeson said at the post-match press conference.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Gleeson, who started playing professional cricket at 27, hopes he can make the cut for the marquee event.

"You want to play in the big occasions, don't you? So, yeah, why not? I'll just look towards the next game and go from there.

"(England selection) wasn't anywhere near my radar. It was just to play the highest standard that I could. I just want to keep playing cricket and enjoying it, playing for as long as I can. Who knows? If I keep performing, anything could happen."

Advertisement Advertisement

After being put into bat and setting a target of 171, the Indian bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowled beautifully to bundle out the hosts for 121 and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gleeson felt India had scored a little over par and followed up with a brilliant bowling display right from the start of England's run-chase and put the hosts on the back foot.