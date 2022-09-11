England establish lead following frantic start to South Africa decider

London, Sept. 10: England were pegged back following a scintillating start to the decisive third Test against South Africa on Saturday, ending an emotional day at The Oval with a 36-run lead.

Ollie Robinson claimed a five-wicket haul as the tourists were bowled out for just 118, though Marco Jansen responded with four of his own to keep the match, and the series, in the balance.

The third and final Test began two days later than planned, with rain preventing play on Thursday before the death of Queen Elizabeth II saw Friday's action also suspended.

A capacity crowd at The Oval observed a faultless minutes' silence ahead of the national anthem being sung, after which the home seamers took control in an action-packed morning session.

Robinson and James Anderson dismissed South Africa's openers within the first three overs, the former beating Dean Elgar (1) with a ferocious delivery to make the breakthrough.

Robinson's dream start continued as Keegan Petersen (12) made the dire decision to leave a routine ball, before the 28-year-old paceman also had Kyle Verreynne (0) and Wiaan Mulder (3) caught behind.

Things did not get much better for the Proteas after lunch, with Joe Root handing Robinson his fifth wicket with a simple catch to dismiss Jansen, before Stuart Broad finished them off by bringing up four wickets of his own when Ben Stokes caught Anrich Nortje (7).

But England made a slow start with the bat as Alex Lees (13) fell within four overs, while Zak Crawley (5) followed lbw as Jansen doubled up early on.

That was a sign of things to come as Jansen added the wickets of Root (23) and debutant Harry Brook (12), before Kagiso Rabada felled Broad (6) and England dangerman Ollie Pope, whose 67 had dragged them into the lead.

Much to England's relief, however, bad light stopped play just as the visiting attack were hitting their stride, leaving Stokes' men to resume on 154-7 on Sunday.

Seamers make quick work of Proteas

A total of 17 wickets fell on an exciting day of action, with South Africa putting on the shortest first innings ever recorded in a Test match at The Oval.

The tourists were dismissed for 118 runs in just 36.2 overs, beating the previous record of 42.1 overs (England v Australia in August 1948) by some distance.

Five-star Robinson on top

Robinson was the star of the show as England tore through South Africa's line-up early on, recording his third Test five-for as the hosts seized the initiative.

While Jansen's response dragged his team back into the match, Robinson's efforts will be key if England go on to register a fourth consecutive series success against the Proteas.