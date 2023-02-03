England Tour of Bangladesh: England announce ODI and T20I squads, Fixtures List, Match Timings, Where to Watch

England have announced their squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh that starts in March.

The English side will be playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is respectively for the two-week-long tour and have included some new faces in the team.

Teenage sensation Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut recently in Pakistan, has been included in their limited-overs squad for the first time. The 18-year-old legspinner has a bright future ahead and will be hoping to replicate his red-ball performance.

This is England's first tour to Bangladesh since 2016, and they have named another newcomer in Tom Abell. The Somerset captain can make his debut in Bangladesh as he has been included in both formats.