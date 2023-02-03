England Tour of Bangladesh: England announce ODI and T20I squads, Fixtures List, Match Timings, Where to Watch
England have announced their squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh that starts in March.
The English side will be playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is respectively for the two-week-long tour and have included some new faces in the team.
Teenage sensation Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut recently in Pakistan, has been included in their limited-overs squad for the first time. The 18-year-old legspinner has a bright future ahead and will be hoping to replicate his red-ball performance.
This is England's first tour to Bangladesh since 2016, and they have named another newcomer in Tom Abell. The Somerset captain can make his debut in Bangladesh as he has been included in both formats.
The tour starts in Dhaka and also finishes in Dhaka. In between, there will be a couple of matches which will be played in Chattogram. 1st ODI - March 1, Dhaka 2nd ODI - March 3, Dhaka 3rd ODI - March 6, Chattogram 1st T20I - March 9, Chattogram 2nd T20I - March 12, Dhaka 3rd T20I - March 14, Dhaka Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood All the ODI matches will be starting at 2 pm IST and the T20I matches will be beginning from 5.30 pm IST. The matches can be watched through the Sony Network in India, while the matches can be live-streamed on Sony Liv App and Website.
Fixtures List:
England ODI Squad vs Bangladesh:
England T20I Squad vs Bangladesh:
Bangladesh vs England Match Timings and Broadcast Details:
