England vs Pakistan: Melbourne Weather, MCG Pitch Report for T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Melbourne, November 11: England will face Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India meeting Pakistan in the final at the MCG would have given the final a whole new dimension but the England vs Pakistan final too could give some thrill.

So, here are the details of Melbourne Weather and MCG pitch report.

1. Melbourne Weather Forecast

The cricket fans from England and Pakistan will have a rather disturbing forecast on Melbourne weather. As of now, there is 100 per cent chance of rain and storm at Melbourne with temperature ranging from 16 to 26 degrees on November 13. It will need some urgent divine intervention for a change in weather for even a truncated World Cup final. In fact, there is a reserve day for the final, but on that day too there are 95 per cent chances of rain. So, fingers crossed for Sunday!

2. Melbourne Pitch Report

The Melbourne pitch often offers some good carry and bounce to the pacers. No team has scored a 200+ total at the MCG in T20Is so far and India’s 184 against Australia in 2016 remains the highest total scored at this venue. Batsmen too can hope to score some runs here as the bounce is consistent and the field is quick. Generally, the chasing team fares well here as 11 out of 20 matches have been won by them. So, it will not be a surprise too the team winning toss electing to field first.

3. Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.