England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction
Melbourne, November 12: England will face Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday (November 13).
It is a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final but there is a big question mark over the match, courtesy a 100 per cent prediction of rain on the match day, and even on the reserve day that is Monday (November 14).
So, here we are presenting the regular essentials such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for the England vs Pakistan match.
England:Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.
Pakistan:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.Standby Players:Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
England: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Phil Salt, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Chris Jordan / Mark Wood.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam 2 Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Mohammad Harris, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Mohammad Rizwan, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Shan Masood, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Shadab Khan, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler.
Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Mohammad Rizwan, 4 Mohammad Harris, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid.
Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam, Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan.
Both England and Pakistan have good and balanced sides. To their advantage, England have a long batting order that can negate any bowling attack on its day. Their side is replete with all-rounders too. But Pakistan has this unpredictable ability to fire at big stage and that will make them the favourites for the T20 World Cup final.