England vs Pakistan: Three Lions bag T20 World Cup 2022 title, beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Melbourne, November 13: England became the first team ever to hold two world titles — 50-over and T20 — at the same time when they bagged the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13).

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets at the MCG in a display of fine all-round cricket. Once Pakistan was restricted to 137, there was not much doubt over the result of the match.

But Pakistan’s potent attack made the sub-part total looks more challenging but it was good enough only to stretch England till near the last over.

As it happened in the 2019 World Cup, Ben Stokes charted the chase of England with a matured knock, a well-timed, measured fifty that underlined his value to this side.

Earlier, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid delivered fine spells to restrict Pakistan to 137/8.

Curran delivered bagged three wickets while Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid took two wickets each respectively. Shan Masood scored the most runs for Pakistan with 38 while skipper Babar Azam scored 32.

Put to bat first, openers Babar and Rizwan opened Pakistan's tally in the first inning by bagging 8 runs in the very first over of Stokes.

Azam and Rizwan got off to a cautious start. In the 5th over of the innings, Sam Curran gave his team a big breakthrough as he bowled out Rizwan for 15 off 14.

Pakistan were to kept to 39/1 from six Power Play overs as Mohammad Haris came out to bat and join Babar.

Advertisement

Adil Rashid stuck in his very first over as he sent Haris packing after scoring 8 off 12. Then the left-handed batter Shan Masood came out to bat.

England bowlers kept Pakistan under control as they conceded just 68 runs while bagging two wickets in 10 overs.

In the 11th over of the innings, Rashid stuck again as he dismissed well-set Babar for 32 off 28 and he delivered a maiden over.

Stokes was brought back into the attack and he sent Iftikhar Ahmed packing for a 6-ball duck. At that point, Pakistan's score read 85/4.

Shadab Khan then came out to bat and slammed a stunning six off of Rashid's delivery in the 14th over.

After 15 overs, Pakistan's score read 106 with a four-wicket loss. Shadab and Masood opened their hands and slammed Stokes for 13 runs in the 16th over.

Curran then gave Pakistan another blow as he dismissed aggressive Masood for 38 off 28 balls.

In the 17th over Chris Jordan then joined the party and dismissed Shadab with Chris Woakes taking the simplest of catches. Shadab went back into the pavellion after scoring 20 off 14 balls.

Curran again rattled Pakistan's batting order as he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz, who scored just 5 runs off 7 balls.

A fuller ball from Curran made Nawaz to hit it over the deep mid-wicket fielder but failed to do so as the batter was caught by Livingstone.