Eoin Morgan had a lasting impact on English cricket, will go down as the greatest captain: Dawid Malan

On Eoin Morgan

MyKhel: Reports claim that Eoin Morgan is going to announce his international retirement. What are your thoughts about it and what has been his impact on English cricket?

Dawid Malan: It's news to me that he's retiring. Definitely didn't get that vibe in the last series that we played together. He's still the most respected man on the team and backed by every single player on the team. What's going on in the media becomes irrelevant sometimes. But as a group, we back him.

The impact that he's had on English cricket has been significant, he's transformed the way the world, not only English cricket, plays white-ball cricket. They are always pushing the boundaries he has backed players the way other captains and regimes have never backed players before. It has proven how good it is to stick with the players if you believe they are good enough.

So I think, he had a lasting impact and will go down in history as England's greatest captain not only for his achievements on the field but how he's brought everything off the field as well and moved England into such a great position in World Cricket.

On England's performance vs NZ in Tests

MK: The shift in guard in Test cricket seems to be doing wonders for England. Suddenly we are witnessing a different side with the partnership between Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. What according to you has changed for the English side in a span of a month?

Dawid Malan: In general, teams are being sculpted by their leaders. (Joe) Root is a traditional batter in general while Stokesy has been a bit more aggressive. (There's always) a bit more flair about him. He plays a lot of shots, he's aggressive and trying to win the games. That doesn't mean one's better than the other or wrong.

It's just different styles and Stokesy wants his players to play in a certain way because that's how he plays his cricket and manages to drag his team along. I've not been part of his Test side so I can't comment on (how things are different inside the change room). But from the outside, it looks like he just wants to drag the people the way he plays and it's exciting at the moment and hopefully, we continue it for a long period of time.

On Jos Buttler

MK: What according to you makes Jos Buttler the phenomena that he is?

Dawid Malan: I am a big believer that a good batsman should be able to adjust to situations and conditions and play the game in front of him. If the game in front of him requires him to play at a strike rate of a hundred and not have an ego to play like that, Jos Buttler strike at the rate of a hundred to win a game. And if it requires to play at a strike of 250, he has the ability to play to the strike rate of 250.

I think one of the strengths that he has is that he reads the game so well and he has the power and ability to adapt. He can play on turning wickets, he can play on quick wickets, he has the game and he has shown from the start of his career how well he can attack and take the opposition down.

On England's explosive batting in ODIs

MK: Jos Buttler recently said that England are aiming to breach the 500-run mark in an ODI game and looking at the brand of cricket you guys are playing you will be the first to achieve it. How does it feel like a member of this team and what is the reason England is breaking its own record every time?

Dawid Malan: (Smiles) I think it's the players that we've got. Eoin Morgan has created this (mentality about) fear of failure that we don't have to worry about, and always look to push the boundaries. We get to play the way he wants to, no matter what. He always has one guy in the team who will steady the ship. In the recent series that was me. I was asked to bat in a specific way and everybody else can be aggressive as they want.

We get bowled out for 200, we get 200 and if we get bowled out for 500, we get 500. It's the same with the T20s, it's one guy who's given a role and the rest of the batters can have the license to play however they want to play. I think with that method, it encourages the people to never say 'oh this is a 180 wicket, it's tough,' it's always like 'how can we get to say a 300 in a T20 game'. Don't quote me saying that we are trying to get 300 in a T20 game (chuckles) but what I am trying to say is the same as ODIs, just because the first hour of the game is tricky doesn't mean putting a number saying this is a 300-run wicket.

We are always trying to push the boundaries and under Eoin's leadership, it has always been about pushing the boundaries. If we fancy it we can look to go and achieve it.

On India's chances in English summer

MK: How do you take the Indian side as a whole and what are their chances in the English summer?

Dawid Malan: India are a fantastic side across all formats and consistently they have been doing so well over the last so many years and they've been able to beat every country in every country in every format. They have some legends of the game playing for them. I think they are an unbelievable team and you said how their record in the last few years just shows how dangerous they are. They've got so much depth in the side at the moment and so many players are knocking on that door.

On India's bowling attack

MK: The rise of the Indian fast bowling attack has been a subject of discussion in the cricketing corridors. What are your thoughts on it and who according to you is the most dangerous Indian bowler?

Dawid Malan: I think they've got a fantastic attack, they've got an attack for all conditions, they've got pace, they have different action and skills. I think they all challenge you in different ways. Bumrah is obviously unbelievable, and Mohammed Shami is been so good across all conditions. They ask so many questions and they have a fantastic spin attack as well and together they make a lethal bowling attack.

On his plans and preparations for India series

MK: What are your plans for the upcoming limited-overs series against India? How are you preparing for it?

Dawid Malan: I've got two players for Yorkshire before the squad for that series is announced. If I get picked then obviously I have an eye on it. But you never know, we have a new coach and new regime and new managing director. I am hoping to be a part of the side. If not, I'll play County Cricket and wait for my opportunity.