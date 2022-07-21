Essential that we build a solid bench when it comes to coaches and other support personnel: VVS Laxman

Bengaluru, July 21: The current Indian team is a formidable one as they not only sport depth and talent in their playing XI, they also have an enviable bench strength.

With the T20 World Cup around the corner and a strong squad to fall back on in case of injuries, coach Rahul Dravid has one of the strongest teams. But National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, though the country has a enviable bench strength, it is equally important to develop a vast pool of world-class coaches and other support staff to take Indian cricket to the next level.

The former Indian batsman took over as NCA chief in December. During BCCI's Apex Council meeting on Thursday, Laxman opened up about his vision for Indian cricket.

"It's still early days here at the NCA but my vision, which has found resonance with my wonderful team at the academy, revolves not just around the players. As much as it is imperative to build a strong bench that the various national teams can draw from as required, it is essential that we build a solid bench when it comes to coaches and other support personnel," PTI quoted Laxman as saying.

Laxman further added, "Given how professional the game has become and how much cricket is being played these days, there is bound to be high demand for top-quality skills and S&C coaches as well as physiotherapists and science medicine experts.

"It's our endeavour that we put together programs at the NCA that help Indian talent to express itself in this department too."

Laxman had travelled with the India U-19 squad to the Caribbean soon after taking over and more recently, he was the coach of the Indian team on the Ireland tour with Rahul Dravid, overseeing preparations with the Test squad in England.

Furthermore, the NCA chief stated that the focus will be to improve the communication with state associations. "The other major endeavour is to enhance communication with state associations so that there is synergy in skills training, strength and conditioning and injury prevention/management between the NCA and the respective state units.

"At the end of the day, all of us are committed to providing the best environment for the players to thrive in, and it is therefore crucial that we are all on the same page on all things," signed off Laxman.

(With inputs from PTI)