Ex-India cricketer names Shubman Gill as the best young talent of the country

India's rain-marred 2nd One Day match against New Zealand ended in an abandonment. The rain gods in Hamilton poured in cats and dogs as the match came to an inconclusive end prematurely.

India was put in to bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as he won the toss. India batted just 12 overs in the match and then the rain came, and never stopped. India was on 89 for 1 and Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were at the crease. The former was on 34 in just 25 balls while the latter was edging towards another half-century, already scoring 45 runs.

Shubman Gill has scored 95 runs so far in the ODI series as he amassed another fifty in the last match. The touch that Gill was in, a big score was definitely looking on the cards. But this is not the first time he has been under the wrath of nature while batting. He was on 98 in July at the West Indies, when rain came and India's inning was curtailed on the 36th over.

And former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel heaped praises on the India batter in that rain-marred affair, when Shubman was left stranded on the verge of a century as the rain came.

