Fact Check: Is Virat Kohli retiring after another low score against England at Edgbaston?

Birmingham, July 2: Is Virat Kohli retiring? It is a question that has been resonating across the social media spaces since Friday (July 1), after the former India captain was dismissed for yet another low score — 11.

Kohli looked a bit indecisive against Matthew Potts as he tried to leave the ball outside the off-stump. But the ball crashed on to his stumps after taking a deflection off his bat.

Kohli had a desolate smile on his face as he trudged back to the pavilion.

Kohli’s last international hundred was in December 2019 and since then he has gone through a prolonged slump, though there were a few 50s.

Kohli is currently stuck at 27 Test hundreds and 43 ODI centuries.

So is Kohli indeed retiring from cricket? Or will he retire from at least one format like T20I to concentrate on ODIs and Test cricket?

We can safely say that Kohli has not thought anything about retirement at this stage. After the 5th Test against England Kohli will play two T20Is and ODIs against the same team later this month.

Kohli is well on track to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year and a call on his T20 future could be taken thereafter.

Moreover, Kohli also enjoys the backing of teammates and management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid.