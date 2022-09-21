FACT CHECK: Will Rohit Sharma be replaced as India T20 captain? Here are 4 replacement options!

Mumbai, September 21: Rohit Sharma is bearing the brunt of fans’ ire after India failed to defend 208 against Australia in the first T20I at Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Australia mounted a record chase to stun India by 4 wickets, as the home side failed to check the run flow even with 6 bowlers. Admittedly, India did not have Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were not present in India bowling line-up.

But others like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal could not rise to the occasion.

Little surprise then that the fans are targeting he captain of the side for the team’s failure, even though it is a collective responsibility.

1. The Bhuvneshwar question

In the absence of Bumrah, Rohit has been forced to give the 19th over to Bhuvneshwar, the most experienced bowler in the line-up but he has bungled it up in three successive matches. The pacer conceded 16, 14 and 19 runs against Pakistan, Sri Lanka (both in Asia Cup 2022) and against Australia as the next bowler had nothing much to defend in the 20th over.

Hopefully, the return of Bumrah and Arshdeep will change the course of things and will help Rohit to tighten things up in the slog overs. But overall too, India will be worried because they could not defend some good totals against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in conditions as varied as Dubai and Mohali.

2 Rohit’s future as captain

While there are some jarring voices against his captaincy and approach, there is no immediate threat to the leadership role of Rohit. But a lot of it will ride on India’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next month. If India fail to make at least the semifinals then he might just have to undergo a harsher scrutiny and might be even forced to hand over T20 captaincy to someone else.