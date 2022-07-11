Fake IPL! Con Gang organise Indian Premier League, duped Harsha Bhogle to lure Russian punters

Ahmedabad, July 11: Now even IPL has a fake! A few people in Gujarat attempted to dupe the highly popular Indian Premier League, a T20 tournament conducted by the BCCI annually, and lured punters from Russia to bet on the matches, albeit duped matches.

Mehsana Police arrested a few people in connection with the incident and named Shoeb David as the 'chief organiser’ of the fake IPL.

Apart from Shoeb, the police also nabbed Asif Mohammed, Shoes co-worker in a Russian pub, Sadiq Davda, Saqib, Saifi and Mohammed Kolu. The last four named was acted on-field umpires.

While Saqib, who hails from Meerut, was roped in as commentator who could ably mimic Harsha Bhogle. The Fake IPL reached its 'quarterfinal’ stage before the Mehsana Police arrested the culprits.

“Shoeb hired the farm of Ghulam Masih and installed halogen lights there. He readied 21 farm labourers, promising them Rs 400 per match. Next, he hired cameramen and bought t-shirts of IPL teams,” police official Bhavesh Rathod was quoted as saying by the ToI.

Advertisement Advertisement