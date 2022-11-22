Fans lash out at Indian Team management after Sanju Samson left out of playing XI again

Bengaluru, Nov. 22: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson once again failed to make it to the playing XI and the decision to leave him out, left fans and critics infuriated. Samson had not made the cut for the recently concluded T20 World Cup and then too fans had criticised India's selection.

Following the T20 World Cup, India travelled to New Zealand for the T20I and ODI series. Several players from the World Cup squad headed home, as the likes of Samson, Ishan Kishan headed to New Zealand. But despite being picked in the squad, Samson failed to make it to the playing XI throughout the T20I series.

On Tuesday, after India clinched the T20I series against New Zealand, the fans rued that fact that the talented Samson was repeatedly left out of the squad, while Rishabh Pant was repeatedly given a chance. Many even said, that BCCI should let him play for other leagues like BBL, since he's not picked for the Indian team.

Fans blamed the team management and lashed out that Pant was getting so many chances, having played 65 matches after debuting in 2017, while Samson had only played 16 matches, having made his debut in 2015.

Criticising the decision, to not pick Samson, Himanshu Pareek, a sports journalist, wrote on Twitter, "India may win this bilateral series, but they have lost the respect of the entire nation by not giving chances to players like Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Umran Malik."

Meanwhile another social media user tweeted, "Sanju deserves to be in Team. When players like Pant, Hooda and Harshal are getting chances again and again. So why can't he? Unfair."

Coming to the three-match T20I series, India won the series 1-0. After the opening game was washed out without a ball being bowled, India clinched a big win in the second match. The third match played at McLean Park in Napier, saw India and New Zealand play out a draw via DLS method.

Following their semifinal exit from the World Cup, Indian cricket is expected to head in a new direction. With Samson still struggling to find a place, despite being a clinical batter, several fans criticised the team management.

Here's how fans and critics reacted: