FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and Facts as Morocco and Portugal qualify for quarterfinals
Morocco stunned Spain while Portugal cruised past Switzerland in the two World Cup 2022 knockout fixtures on Tuesday.
A fantastic Morocco team won in the penalty shoot-out to send Spain home, and in the late-night match, it was Portugal who played their best game of the tournament as they demolished Switzerland 6-1.
Morocco and Portugal will meet each other in the quarterfinals on December 10. Here we focus on some stats and facts from both games-
Morocco vs Spain:
- Spain lost 3-0 in the penalty shootout against Morocco. It was their 4th loss in the tiebreakers and they are the team with the most losses in the tiebreakers.
- Spain became the second team in WC history to not score a goal in a penalty shootout. Switzerland are the only team except them to have suffered the same fate (against Ukraine, 2006).
- Morocco became the 4th African team to reach the quarterfinals. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) are the others.
- Morocco boss Walid Regragui is the first ever African manager to lead his team in the quarterfinals of the biggest stage of World Football.
Portugal vs Switzerland:
- Portugal boss Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo for the match. This is the first time Ronaldo didn't for Portugal at a major tournament since 2008. It was the 2008 Euros against Switzerland when the last time the talismanic forward wasn't in the starting lineup for his nation.
- Goncalo Ramos scored his debut goal for Portugal and marked his first-ever international start with a hattrick. He is the second player to score a hattrick on his first WC start, only after Miroslav Klose.
(with input from Opta stats)
