Focus on Rohit, Kohli ahead of Indias T20 squad selection for the SL series

India's outgoing selectors will be doing their swansong by picking up the T20I squad for India as they face Sri Lanka in the new year.

India are set to play a three-match T20I series against the Lankans at home. And as per as the latest BCCI notice, Chetan Sharma’s committee will select the team for Sri Lanka series, with some notable names to be discussed.

It has been confirmed that the selectors will be meeting for a discussion on Tuesday and the team for the Sri Lanka T20 series will be named within 24 hours.

There are two names that will be needing a special discussion - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to reports, Rohit Sharma's injured thumb hasn't yet properly healed and will require some more time till it gets better. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has requested the selectors for a break from the T20I assignments. Whether its break or rest, this has made the selectors' job easier as they look to give opportunities to fresh blood.

Hardik Pandya is set to captain the side for the Sri Lanka T20I matches as there will be some new names coming into the side. Ravindra Jadeja is poised to make a return to the shortest format while Delhi youngster Yash Dhull and Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw are among the names that will be discussed.

According to reports, the departing selectors have been instructed to report for the 3rd round Ranji Trophy match and they will be travelling to different parts of India to cover the matches. It is likely they will select the team from a video-call meeting on Tuesday.

India's other premier name KL Rahul has been under the scanner for some dismal performances. KL Rahul's lean patch has continued as the batter failed to make an impact in the recently-concluded series in Bangladesh. Amid this, there is a strong indication that the player might be dropped from the Sri Lanka squad entirely.