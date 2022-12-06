Former India cricketer heaps praises on Shreyas Iyer, predict Iyer as future captain

Indian cricket can adopt the multi-captain policy near future. Rohit Sharma currently leads India in all the formats but India may opt for different captains in the coming year or two.

Also, with Rohit Sharma being 35 now, India need a future leader who can carry the baton. We have seen the likes of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul captaining India in some series, and that gives a clear indication of the thought process.

But amid the names of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to take over the reins, former India cricketer Maninder Singh has brought in Shreyas Iyer into the fray. Maninder said Shreyas Iyer's body language is something he admires and claimed the Kolkata Knight Riders player can lead India in near future.

"I've been saying this for the past 3-4 years, you know Shreyas Iyer is my favourite, whenever I have seen him lead any side, when he led the IPL side or anywhere, he looks like a good thinker of the game. He's got a good head on his shoulders, and he is somebody who is very positive," he said to Sony Sports during India's match against Bangladesh.