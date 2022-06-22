Former Pakistan batsman and ex-ICC President Zaheer Abbas admitted to ICU in London

London, June 22: Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here.

According to Geo News, Abbas, 74, was moved to the ICU three days after getting admission in Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he was put on oxygen support.

One of the most elegant batters of his time, Abbas had contracted COVID-19 while travelling from Dubai to London.

He had complained of pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia after arriving in the British capital.

"He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people," Geo News quoted sources as saying.

