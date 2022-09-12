Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi opens up on his daughter waving India flag

Dubai, Sept. 12: India-Pakistan matches are one of the most-awaited rivalries on the sporting field. And not only do fans wait for the on-field action, but also the off-field banter.

Furthermore, with no bilateral series, Indo-Pak matches have become a rare fixture. But in the just-concluded Asia Cup, the arch-rivals faced off twice. While India won the opener, Pakistan avenged their loss with a win over the Men in Blue in the Super 4 stage.

While the on-field camaraderie touched hearts once again, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi finds himself in the news as he made a statement which caught everyone by surprise.

One of the most lethal all-rounders of all time, the former Pakistan skipper has courted controversy on too many occasions over his cricketing career. His controversies with the Indian players are stories that have taken the internet by storm over the years. Following Pakistan's Asia Cup match against India, Afridi revealed that his daughter was waving the Indian flag instead of the Pakistan flag at the stadium.

Speaking during a programme aired on Samaa TV - a Pakistani television channel - the former cricketer said that the stadium had only 10 percent of Pakistani fans while 90% were Indian and outside the stadium Pakistani flags were not available.

"I came to know that there were more Indian fans there. My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there, so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I wasn't sure whether to share it online or not," Afridi told Samaa TV.

Following Pakistan's win over India, Afridi took to Twitter to congratulate the team and peg Indo-Pak matches as the greatest sporting event in the world. "Outstanding win!! Great contributions by Rizwan, Nawaz and finishing by Asif. India-Pakistan cricket once again at it's absolute best. The greatest sporting event in the world," Afridi wrote on Twitter.

While Pakistan opened their Asia Cup campaign with a narrow five-wicket loss to India, Babar Azam's men eked out a five-wicket win over Rohit Sharma's side in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan went down to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.