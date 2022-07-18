Former Windies skipper Denesh Ramdin retires from international cricket

Bengaluru, July 18: West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Denesh Ramdin announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. The former Windies captain took to social media on Monday to announce his immediate retirement.

Taking to social media site Instagram, Ramdin wrote, "It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket. The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, and the West Indies."

Ramdin added further, "My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from."

Ramdin, who made his debut in Test cricket in July 2005 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, has played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is. The former skipper led Windies in 17 matches, including 13 Test matches, three T20Is and one ODI, after taking over the reigns from Daren Sammy in 2014. In 2015, Jason Holder took over the captaincy role.

Ramdin, who was a part of the West Indies T20 World Cup winning teams in 2012 and 2016, will continue to play in franchise cricket. For the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the wicket-keeper batsman - who has played for Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders - has failed to find a team.