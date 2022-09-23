Formidable Australian side looks favourites going into the T20 World Cup 2022: Saba Karim

New Delhi, Sep 23: Former India cricketer and former selector Saba Karim reckons reigning T20 World Champions Australia are favourites to lift the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is starting on October 16 in their own backyard.

Speaking exclusively on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP', Saba Karim claimed the Aaron Finch-led side looks balanced after bringing in the changes.

"I think they remain a formidable side and are the favourites. More so because they are playing on Australian soil and the kind of changes, they have brought into the team, reflects that they are in sync with what is required to win such tournaments in Australia.

"Big ground, so you need some more power hitters, so they bulk up that kind of portion in the side. So, they have Tim David and Glen Maxwell. For instance, in this team, you don't have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, both of them very high in terms of power hitting. So, this kind of combination makes them a very strong side to retain the T20 World Cup again," the former India wicketkeeper said.

With an impressive victory over Rohit Sharma-led side in the first T20I in Mohali, the Australian cricket team showcased depth. The visitors seemed to have ticked off all the checkboxes in the opening game. Despite resting several key T20I players on the tour of India, the Aussies still look a strong side in every department.

In Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa the Australians have a strong bowling attack. Hazlewood and Zampa have been the most consistent bowlers in the format and also troubled the Indian batters in the opening T20I. The bandwagon has shifted to Nagpur for the second T20I and the third match of the series will be held in Hyderabad.