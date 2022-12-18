Four key takeaways from Indias magnificent win over Bangladesh

1. Cheteshwar Pujara's revival

Cheteshwar Pujara had a litmus test, and he has passed that with flying colours. After a lean patch with the bat for more than a couple of years, India's dependable no. 3 showed his true class in the first test. His batting oozed class, and the striking factor was its smoothness. Pujara was at ease in both innings, especially in the second, where he scored a hundred after 52 test innings. Pujara scored the 19th test hundred of his career and his unbeaten hundred was also the fastest in his career. He came into the series with some potential ramifications had things gone derailed, but so far, Pujara looks back on track.

2. KL Rahul off to a winning start

KL Rahul's captaincy journey has taken a complete circle this year. The batter led India in the T20 and ODI formats before, and now his test debut as a captain has also gone smoothly. Rahul struggled with the bat, but did a decent job while leading the side in the first test. He marshalled his troops well, made some decent bowling changes throughout the match. The decision to bring on Axar Patel in Bangladesh's second innings just before lunch on Day 4 turned the tide in India's favour, and KL Rahul deserves some credit for that. He has to get runs under his belt, and that will act as an added sweetener to his captaincy plaudits.

3. Scintillating Shubman with maiden century

Shubman Gill got his elusive maiden test hundred in the second innings. The talented opener has been in the red ball setup for some time now, but couldn't get to a three-figure score in his first 11 tests. But the Punjab-born player went on full fledge in the second innings, scoring a fantastic hundred (110 off 152 balls) compiled of class, technique and domination. He is an elegant customer, but the lawlessness of his batting against Taijul and co. in Chattogram was a treat to watch. He has to get a hold of this form, and if he can, India will have to think a thing less going forward.

4. Kuldeep Yadav weaving mystery

Kuldeep Yadav is perhaps the biggest prize for India in this match. After a long exile from the red ball setup, the chinaman came, saw and conquered. It was a magical bowling performance by the left-arm spinner as he bamboozled the hosts in both innings, more so in the first. Kuldeep picked up eight wickets in the match and was quite deservedly adjudged as the Man of the Match. Even captain KL Rahul was all praises for the 28-year-old after the match.

Along with ball, Kuldeep showed his batting prowess in the match, scoring 40 runs in the first innings as he and Ashwin stitched a 92-run partnership for the 8th wicket. He looks like a far more aggressive bowler with an added swagger about him. Going forward, that is only rosy news for India.