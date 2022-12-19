Four players who may not attract bidders at IPL 2023 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will be making their final round of analysis as they prepare to strengthen or freshen up their squads for the next season at the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer with only the first 86 set to be called out for the auction, while the remaining 319 will be trimmed down and auctioned in an accelerated process.

With up to 87 players including a maximum of 30 overseas slots to fill, all the ten franchises will already have an idea of what areas they will need to strengthen heading into the auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23.

While some star names like Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes among others are expected to attract huge interest, some name are likely to go unsold or may not attract huge bids.

Over the years, we have seen some big name players go unsold or get picked for their base price for example the last mega auction saw players like Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina and Steve Smith fail to attract bidders.

As expected, a few unsold players in IPL 2022 auction are not in this year's auction, but there is a chance that few more stalwarts of the game could follow them after the IPL auction 2023.

Here we take a look at four players who may not attract bids at the IPL 2023 Auction: