From Bhuvnehswar to Rashid Khan; When a Bowler conceded 100 or more Runs in ODIs: A Complete List

New Zealand bowler Jacob Duffy landed himself in an unwanted record in the 3rd ODI against India on Tuesday (January 24).

The 28-year-old bowler came into the side for Henry Shipley and didn't have the best of outings with the ball.

He was taken apart by the Indian batters from the start as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill launched a scathing attack.

Jacob Duffy concedes 100 Runs against India:

The bowler ended up conceding 100 runs in his allotted 10 overs, which has only happened for the 15th time in the history of ODI cricket. He also became the 3rd Kiwi bowler to concede 100 runs in an ODI match.

Duffy conceded 15 runs in his last over as Hardik Pandya went berserk on him in the 49th over of the Indian inning. Although the Kiwi pacer picked up 3 wickets, this is a milestone that he won't be proud of.

But one thing for his respite, this is the first time a bowler has picked up 3 wickets despite conceding 100+ runs.

Most Runs Conceded by a Bowler in an ODI:

Although Duffy went for plenty, this is not the most amount of runs a bowler has given away in an ODI match.

Australia's Michael Lewis holds the humbling record of conceding the most runs, when he was taken for 113 runs in an ODI match against South Africa in 2006. The Aussie bowler had a bad outing in Johannesburg on that day.

India Bowler conceding 100+ Runs in ODIs:

India also have their share of personnel on the list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record of conceding the most runs in ODIs when 106 runs were taken off his bowling by the Proteas batters in Mumbai. Also, Vinay Kumar is another Indian bowler who conceded 100+ runs, against Australia back in 2013.

Full List of Bowlers conceding 100+ Runs in ODIs: