From Vijay Shankar to Shahrukh Khan – Shock Retentions Despite Poor Outing Ahead of IPL 2023 Auction
The ten franchises will have their analysis on player form and performances heading into the IPL 2023 Auction, where they will look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.
Ahead of the auction, all teams released and retained players. Now, they head into the auction day with 405 players set to go under the hammer with a chance of up to 87 players being sold.
While many teams have retained their core or most of their squad heading into the auction, some have released players looking to rejuvenate their squads after poor season in IPL 2022.
Most teams got rid of their under-performers or the players who were never used in the last season before the retention window ended last month. But some players may have escaped the axe despite poor performances or inadequate chances.
Here we take a look at the players that were retained despite poor outings or occasional appearances ahead of IPL 2023 auction:
The Indian all-rounder was bought by the champions Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.40 Crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The 31-year-old from Tamil Nadu got limited opportunity and when picked, he did not impress either.
Shankar scored 19 runs in 4 matches at a mediocre strike rate of 54.29 and ended wicket-less in the 9 balls he bowled. It was not of much concern for Titans as the other players stood up, but the franchise could have freed up more money for the auction by releasing Shankar and replacing him with another option.
The Assam all-rounder was bought back in the auction by last season's runners up Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 Crore to which many raised eyebrows as he finished the previous two seasons with mediocre numbers.
Although he contributed in 2022, they were always in flashes and not consistent enough. The 21-year-old Parag scored 183 runs in 17 matches at a decent strike rate of 138.64, but with the ball he failed in the limited opportunity he had, taking a solitary wicket at a massive economy rate of 14.75.
His contribution in the field was good as he took 17 catches in the last season. However, as an all-rounder Royals would have expected much more from the player, who is used as a finisher. Royals have continued to put their faith in the youngster, who has had a decent domestic season.
The Tamil Nadu big-hitting all-rounder was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 9 Crore at the mega auction earlier this year, but Shahrukh has failed to live up to his hype in the limited opportunities he had after being played as the number one option of a finisher in the side.
In the eight matches that he played last season, Shahrukh scored 117 runs at a poor strike rate of 108.33 along with just 13 boundaries. PBKS could have boosted their funds further with the release of the all-rounder, but have put their faith in him, hoping it would be repaid.