Full List of Overseas Players in IPL 2023 Auction: From Sam Curran To Sikandar Raza

Bengaluru, December 18: The Indian Premier League has released a list of 405 players for the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to take place for the very first time in Kochi on December 23.

Among the 405 players set to go under the hammer, 119 are capped, 282 are uncapped and four belong to associate nations. As per country wise break up, 273 players are from India and 132 players are from overseas.

Each team can have a maximum of 25 players, including a maximum of 8 overseas players, and a minimum of 18 players in their full squad post auction. And at the IPL 2023 Auction, up to 87 players can be bought and 30 of them can be overseas.

All the ten teams have at aleast two slots to fill as for overseas players, but most of the teams may be content after filling the minimum requirement as only four foreign players can be used in the playing 11 for a match.

The minimum number of players each franchise will need as part of their squad is five and most of the teams have fulfilled that criteria even before the auction.

But with players like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza among other registering their names for the auction, franchises will not like to miss out on signing them on December 23.

IPL 2023 Remaining Overseas slots

Team Overseas Players Remaining Overseas Slot Chennai Super Kings 6 2 Delhi Capitals 6 2 Gujarat Titans 5 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 4 Mumai Indians 5 3 Punjab Kings 5 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 2 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 4

Now ahead of the auction, myKhel compiles a list of overseas or foreign players registered for the auction according to their respective countries with their base price.