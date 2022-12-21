Gabba pitch gets below average rating by ICC after two day test

The Gabba pitch that was in play in the first test between South Africa and Australia has got a "below average" rating from ICC.

The first test in Brisbane ended within the first two days, the first time that happened on Australian soil in 91 days.

34 wickets fell in just five sessions as Australia managed to win by 6 wickets. But after the match, the pitch was criticized by all parties.

The 22 yards had a huge covering of grass that exerted extra seam movement coupled with uneven bounce. Only 144 overs were bowled in the test as all four innings got wrapped up by that time.

South African captain Dean Elgar was vocal after his team's loss. He expressed his grievance over the conditions of the pitch saying, "You've got to ask yourself - is that a good advertisement for our format? Thirty-four wickets in two days; a pretty one-sided affair I would say. We want to see the game go to four or five days."

ICC slam Gabba Pitch:

Now ICC have slammed the Gabba pitch for its 'excessive seam movement'. The match referee of the first test Richie Richardson had his say on the pitch on Tuesday.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships," Richardson said.

"I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," he added.

Gabba will receive a demerit point due to this 'below average' rating. This demerit point will remain active for five rolling years and further four demerit points will bar Gabba from hosting any international match for a period of 12 months.