Gary Kirsten launches CoachED, a platform for advance coaching education

Johannesburg, September 16: Former South Africa opener and renewed coach Gary Kirsten has launched the new CoachED website which offers courses to certify coaches across all levels of the game.

CoachED, powered by Kirsten, is the perfect platform for those looking to start or advance their cricket coaching education, or those looking for a credible cricket coaching certification.

This online programme ensures certification is achieved simply, timely and without barriers to access.

“Based on the growing demand for coaches to become certified alongside the lack of access for many coaches wanting to enrol in coaching courses, we have decided to expand our CoachED offerings to cater for all levels of cricket coaching, from foundation to elite course levels and more,” explained Kirsten.

“We have developed a coach education programme that has certified well over 500 coaches around the world in the last two years, empowering them with the necessary skills and knowledge to advance themselves and the game,” he said.

Kirsten and his CoachED team are passionate about providing access to high-quality, structured cricketing resources in an effort to improve the standard of cricket coaching internationally.

“We’ve engaged with many coaches around the world who’ve complained about the many barriers to upgrading their cricket coaching skills,” he said.

“It is about letting coaches who want to be better, be better. We are so proud of the many coaches who have joined the CoachED platform, become certified, and gone on to secure coaching jobs, all the while improving themselves and their players.

“Our global community of coaches is also working together to advance their education and careers, which is really exciting to see.”

Bringing together some of the best coaches and players in the game, while drawing on Kirsten’s years of coaching experience, CoachED has developed a comprehensive portfolio of courses which cater for coaches working at all levels of the game.

The new design website is easy to navigate, and provides coaches with a wealth of resources and information to improve their game.

Coaches who have successfully completed the CoachED course requirements receive their digital certificate and join a network of global coaches, all benefitting from continued learning and development.

CoachED features a wide variety of product offerings including Enthusiast, Fundamentals, Professional and Elite courses.

There is a course or programme for anyone looking to certify their skillset at the relevant stage of their coaching ambition, or become certified in their existing career.

With open enrolment for the CoachED Foundations and Fundamentals courses, it's as simple as going onto coachedcricket.com and signing up. For the CoachED Professional and Elite Programmes, admission is granted upon successful application on coachedcricket.com. For more information visit www.coachedcricket.com