Gilchrist feels daring and courageous Pant should be in India XI at T20 World Cup 2022

Dubai, September 23: Australian great Adam Gilchrist has said 'daring and courageous' Rishabh Pant should be in the India XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Gilchrist like his former captain Ricky Ponting weighed in on the topic that has been of debate lately on who among Pant and Dinesh Karthik should be in the Team India starting line-up.

Although Gilchrist's vote of confidence is in favour of the much younger Pant, the former Australian stumper believes the two wicketkeepers can play together.

"The dare of Rishabh Pant and the courage in him, the way in which he takes on bowling attacks, I think he's got to be a must in that Indian line-up," Gilchrist was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

"They can play together, but I think Rishabh Pant has definitely got to be in there."

India has included both Pant and Karthik in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, but the former's underwhelming record in T20Is might go against him.

Pant has 934 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 23.94 and a strike-rate of 126.21. But he hasn't quite enjoyed the success what was expected of him in this format unlike Test cricket where he is already an established star.

Plus, Karthik has blossomed as a finisher off late, which augurs well in his favour. But just like Ponting, Gilchrist too feels that both the stumper batters can together start in the eleven.

"It'll be interesting to see if they can both play in the same team. I think they can. What they bring to a team ... the versatility of Dinesh Karthik, he can play at the top of the order, he can, as he has done more so later in his career, be in the middle and late overs to finish. He has a really nice touch game," the former Australia wicketkeeper batter added.

Pant was not picked in the eleven during the T20I series opener against Australia on Tuesday (September 20). However, there is a chance that the wicketkeeper-batter may play in the second T20I on Friday (September 23).