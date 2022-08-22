Good to see Indian team management is persistent with Prasidh Krishna: Saba Karim

Bengaluru, August 22: Former India wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim has said it is good to see the team management backing pacer Prasidh Krishna and giving him a good run in the team.

Karim spoke about Prasidh's performance against Zimbabwe in the recent ODI series, where he has taken four wickets in two matches.

Karim felt Prasidh did not have a good outing against West Indies, but the pacer from Karnataka has done well with an extended run in the team and will only get better with more chances.

"Yes, and you know what, against West Indies in the ODI, if I remember correctly, he didn't have a very good outing. It's good to see that the Indian team management is persistent with Prasidh and that's been the hallmark of this new set-up," Karim said on Sports 18's daily sports news show 'Sports over the top'.

"Once they trust a player, they want to give him enough chances and that helps a player not to be so afraid of any failures and that is what we saw in the last outing of Prasidh. He did well, he was able to change his length. That wicket that he took of a Yorker against a well-settled bat. That was quite good to see. There's still so much to learn for him."

Karim also added that Prasidh record away from home has not been that great as he is a hit the hard length bowler and needs to change lengths sometimes to be successful.

"His track record outside India hasn't been really good because he's more of a hitting the hard length kind of a bowler and abroad, you need to change your length so that you're able to pick wickets as well as be economical," Karim added.

"But I think these are great signs for Prasidh as the more he plays I'm sure he'll improve, and he'll add to the rich pool of Indian pace bowlers that we see right now."

Karim also spoke on who could be India's white-ball captain in long term with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant being touted as the next possible full time skippers.

"Very early days! I feel it's up to the selectors to first figure out whether they want to have one player as an all-format captain and if that is the case then you're left with multiple options," said Karim on captaincy options.

"Number one is KL Rahul because he plays all three formats. Number 2, hot on his heels is Rishabh Pant who's been exceptional in the past couple of seasons. Now he's grown into an excellent white ball player as well. So, you're left with these two options.

"But there are so many other things to consider. Number one is for how long Rohit Sharma can continue given his injury woes. So, these things also have to be kept in mind. Are you looking at a young leader?

"If that's the case, then let's get (Rishabh) Pant in because he's another player who'll play all three formats in years to come. So, these are the choices which that the selectors have to deal with."