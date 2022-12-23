GT Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Gujarat Titans Players With Price in IPL 2023
Bengaluru, December 23: Defending champions Gujarat Titans headed into the IPL 2023 Auction with a decent remaining purse, having released only 6 players, sticking to the title-winning team from 2022.
The Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya, who clinched the title in their maiden IPL, had retained 18 players, the minimum requirement for a squad in a season, ahead of the auction.
The overseas stars released by Titans were England's Jason Roy and West Indies' Dominic Drakes, while New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Apart from the aforementioned overseas players, Indian duo Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh were also released by the reigning champions, who went into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 19.25 Crores.
And with very little business to do of filling a maximum of 7 slots, including 2 max overseas slots at the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), GT bought New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at his base price of Rs 2 Crore.
They also landed West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith unopposed for a base price of Rs 50 Lakhs and later bought uncapped Indian players KS Bharat and Shivam Mavi for a combined Rs 7.20 Crore.
Now, here is a look at how the GT 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:
GT 2023 Retained Players With Price List
|Player
|Country
|Role
|U/C/A
|Price in INR
|Shubman Gill
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 8 Crore
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 3 Crore
|Abhinav Manohar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|Rs 2.60 Crore
|B Sai Sudarshan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Wriddhiman Saha
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|Rs 1.90 Crore
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|Rs 2.40 Crore
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 15 Crore
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 9 Crore
|Vijay Shankar
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 1.40 Crore
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 1.70 Crore
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 15 Crore
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 3 Crore
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 2.40 Crore
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 6.25 Crore
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 30 Lakhs
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Darshan Nalkande
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Yash Dayal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 3.20 Crore
GT 2023 Auction Players List
|Player
|Country
|U/C/A
|Role
|Base Price In INR
|Bought For in INR
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|Capped
|Batter
|Rs 2 Crore
|Rs 2 Crore
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|Capped
|All-rounder
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|KS Bharat
|India
|Uncapped
|Wicketkeeper
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rs 1.20 Crore
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|Uncapped
|Bowler
|Rs 40 Lakhs
|Rs 6 Crore
Gujarat Titans Squad For IPL 2023
Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya (captain), Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.