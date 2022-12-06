Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: The talented batsmans career in numbers and what to expect from him

One of the most stylish batters of modern Indian cricket, whose on and off-the-field demeanour has a certain sashay, Shreyas Iyer turns 28 today. The right-handed batter has made strides forward in the last few years and is part of the Indian team across all formats quite regularly.

Shreyas Iyer Career at a glance:

Shreyas Iyer plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket. He has represented Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Tests: He scored a debut ton in tests against New Zealand in Kanpur last year. Iyer has scored 422 runs in 5 tests with an average of 46.89. He has 1 hundred and 3 fifties.

ODI: Shreyas Iyer has been one of the top performers for India in ODI cricket since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017. He wasn't a regular initially, but has cemented a place in the Indian squad in the last year or so. Iyer has 1452 runs in 37 matches for the men in Blue, with an average of 48.4. He has 2 hundred and 13 fifties to his name.

Stats and Facts:

Shreyas Iyer is yet to get out for a duck in ODIs and Tests for India.

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian player to score a century on his test debut.

Iyer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017 where he scored 88 from 70 balls. He also holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in a single ODI over, scoring 31 against West Indies in 2019.

He was bought by Delhi Capitals for a whopping 2.6 crores in 2015, which made him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL.

In 2022, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 12.5 crore. He is also the captain of KKR.

Iyer has scored 2776 runs in the IPL with a strike rate of 125. He scored 401 runs for KKR in his debut season with the Kolkata franchise.

