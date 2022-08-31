Hardik Pandya achieves career best rankings in T20I all-rounders list after heroics against Pakistan

Dubai, Aug 31: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's match-winning effort against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener has helped him achieve his highest-ever spot in the latest T20I all-rounder rankings.

Hardik was awarded the player of the match for his figures of 3 for 25 with the ball and an unbeaten 33 off 17 with the bat against Pakistan has jumped eight places in the T20I all-rounder rankings to climb to the fifth spot. The hard-hitting fast-bowler - who has been in sublime form in 2022 - is proving how vital his impact will be in India's T20 World Cup campaign later in the year in Australia. He now has 167 rating points.

The list is topped by Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi (257 rating points), followed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (245), England's Moeen Ali (221), and Australia's Glenn Maxwell (183).

Afghanistan's blistering start in the Asia Cup hasn't gone unnoticed, with a number of players rewarded in the updated rankings. Spin sensation Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler position has been helped with a two-spot jump to third (708 points), over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (716) is next in Rashid's sights, though Josh Hazlewood (792) boasts a strong margin at the top of the list.

Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman, meanwhile, has entered the top ten in the bowlers' rankings with a seven-spot move (660). He's currently edged out for eighth by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), whose 4/26 against Pakistan helped the Men in Blue secure the win.

There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push from Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, moving up to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two. Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai's innings of 23 (26) and 37 (28) led to a three-spot rise to 14th (611). Teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz meanwhile moved up five spots to 29th.