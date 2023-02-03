Hardik Pandya surpasses Rohit Sharma and other Captains in Unique Achievement for India

India have had a fantastic start to 2023. The Men in Blue have prevailed in all four assignments of the new year.

They started off with comprehensive wins over Sri Lanka, and have continued that with New Zealand.

A mammoth victory in Ahmedabad ensure India's continued domination at home, as they secured their 23rd series victory at home in 25 previous assignments.

India have made a change in their T20 captaincy recently. Although not official, Hardik Pandy has taken over the duties since the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder leading India in New Zealand, and now a couple of series at home as well.

Pandya, although relatively nascent to captaincy, has already created a unique record in his early days as India's captain.

Pandya, so far has captained India in 11 T20Is, and has won 8 out of those matches. And out of those 8 wins, three victories have come with a margin of 80 or more runs. Thus the Gujarat Titans skipper has become the first Indian captain to achieve three T20I victories with a margin of 80+ runs.