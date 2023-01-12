Hardik Pandya caught on stump mic abusing teammate for not serving water during 2nd ODI in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 12: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya lost his cool during Sri Lanka's innings in the 2nd ODI on Thursday (January 12).

The Indian white-ball format vice-captain even used some abusive words while fielding and the video of his actions are going viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya gets abusive on the field

In the video, a visibly annoyed Hardik could be heard abusing either his teammates - who are on the bench - or some member of the support staff after he wasn't given water.

Hardik losing his cool and abusing his teammate was caught in the stump mic and people started sharing the same on social media. The incident happened at the end of the eleventh over of Sri Lankan innings when the fielding side was trying to change the end.

Hardik Pandya's average performance in 2nd ODI

The Baroda cricketer bowled five overs and conceded 26 runs as Team India restricted Sri Lanka to 215 in 39.4 overs. The right-handed batter made a valuable contribution of 36 runs off 53 balls. He shared a valuable 75-run stand with KL Rahul for the fifth wicket before getting dismissed.

Team India were in a spot of bother when he stepped into the middle as the scoreboard read 86 for four in 14.2 overs. Hardik, along with Rahul, revived his team from a precarious situation and steadied the ship with a gritty partnership.

Advertisement

However, just when he was looking set in the run chase, he edged the short-pitched delivery from Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis on the first ball of the 35th over.

Earlier in the day, debutant opener Nuwanidu Fernando was the top scorer for the visiting side and scored 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis (34) and spinner Dunith Wellalage (32) were the second and third-highest scorers for their team in the match.

Sri Lankans lost opener Avishka Fernando (20) early when he was bowled by Mohammed Siraj but Mendis and Nuwanidu revived their team and shared a stand of 71 runs for the second wicket. Mendis and Nuwanidu were dismissed in quick succession and the tourists suffered a middle-order collapse.