Hardik Pandya registers this big record; goes past Yuvraj Singh, joins Bravo, Watson, Hafeez

Southampton, July 8: All-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday (July 7) became the first Indian player to scalp four wickets and score a half-century in a single T20I match.

Hardik achieved this feat during the first T20I against England, where he scored 51 runs and went on to scalp four wickets to provide Team India with a 50-run victory.

With this record, Hardik has joined the list of Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, and Mohammed Hafeez.

Earlier, former all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh came close to this record in 2009 when he scored a half-century and scalped three wickets in a home series against Sri Lanka.

"The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now," said Hardik in the post-match presentation.

"For me, a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100 per cent and when you don't do that, there is no point playing," he added.

After his all-round performance helped Team India clinch victory against England in the first T20I, Hardik said that he would like to give equal importance to his batting and bowling, and we had glimpse of that at Southampton on Thursday night.

Hardik smashed 51 runs and went on to scalp four wickets to provide Team India with a win by 50 runs against England in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at Southampton on Thursday.

"I will give equal importance to my batting and bowling today. That 50 was important as well because we had lost wickets, but we maintained the momentum and we reached a good score," said Hardik in a post-match press conference.

"But the bowling bit will take more credit because that spell brought us in the game and made it difficult for England to stay in the game," he added.

The all-rounder also said that he is not thinking much about his future as he is currently focusing on his game for Team India.

"Obviously, right now I am not thinking much about what I'll be playing in the future and all that. Right now, I am focusing on as many games, I am available for India, that will be my intention.

“And talking about today's performance, obviously, it is always good to perform when your team requires and when your team wins," said Hardik.

Advertisement Advertisement

"For me, it was simple, what my team required and doing what I know. I believe the hard work pays off, my point is to prepare well, but the result is not in my control.

“Right now, all is coming off, today is a good day, and tomorrow might be bad. So, you don't know, it is all about working hard, life goes on," he added.