Hardik Pandya reveals his new years resolution ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Indian cricket's new captain supremo Hardik Pandya will be leading his troops for the first time in 2023.

The swashbuckling leader of the Indian team is tipped to be the new permanent leader in the T20I format and he will be hoping to start off the new year with a series win over the Lankans.

And ahead of the first match on Tuesday, the all-rounder was asked about his 2023 resolutions, and he says winning the World Cup will be the biggest one.

"The biggest is to win the World Cup," Hardik said when he was asked about new year's resolution.

India are hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and Pandya has already set his sights to get his hands on the trophy. The men in Blue last won it in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"I don't think any bigger resolution can be there. Really want to win the World Cup and for which we will try everything possible in our capacity to go out there and give everything. I think things are looking bright and let's hope it is," he added.