Has Rohit Sharma indicated a change in team for the final ODI against New Zealand?

India completed a fantastic series win over New Zealand after a comprehensive victory in the 2nd ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

It was a clinical performance from the bowlers who rattled the Kiwis and bundled them out for a mere 108 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in the run-chase and ensured any hiccup was avoided.

Having won the first couple of games, India will now be playing the exhibition tie in Indore on January 24. India captain Rohit Sharma went with the same team for the first couple of matches, as he wanted to continue with the winning combination.

But with the series wrapped up, will Indian coach Rahul Dravid and company be tempted to make some alterations to the team? It is a massive conundrum for India.

Although they will be tempted to give opportunities to some other players, they must also be keen to win the final game and ensure a whitewash. Also, with a 3-0 win, India can become the number 1 ranked ODI side in the world, hence that incentive can't also be undermined.