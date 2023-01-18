Hashim Amla: South Africa Legend announces retirement from all forms of Cricket

South Africa legend Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (January 18).

The supreme batter decided to hang his bat after a stellar season with Surrey in English county cricket, where they won the County Championship.

In a career spanning two decades, the batter has become a stalwart of the game, racking runs in all forms of the game. Amla retired from international cricket in 2019 after the World Cup.

"I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been," Amla said while announcing the decision.

"A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies," he added.

The 39-year-old was immense even in the final season for Surrey. He scored five centuries in the final couple of seasons of his career, which had a fantastic 215 against Hampshire in 2021.