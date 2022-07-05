Highest Run Chase in Test Cricket, Highest Run Chase in England; Can 3 Lions Script History against India?
Birmingham, July 5: India and England are locked in a remarkable match at Edgbaston cricket stadium. On the final day on Tuesday (July 5), England needs 119 runs for more to win the match, and India needs 7 more wickets.
England will be eyeing a series-levelling win while India will be eager to seal the match and series 3-1. Those two possibilities are still very much alive. Can the England under Ben Stokes and McCullum create history against India at Edgbaston? Or will India stage a comeback? Time will tell.
But for now, here we are looking at the 5 highest run chases in Test cricket and the 5 highest run chases in England, the successful ones at that.
West Indies hold the record of the highest chase in the history of Test cricket with a massive run of 418 against Australia at Antigua. It was a surprise result against the then No 1 team in the world. Here’s the top 5 list.
Team
Runs
Overs
Year
Opposition
West Indies
418/7
128.5
Antigua, 2003
Australia
South Africa
414/4
119.2
Perth, 2008
Australia
Australia
404/3
114.1
Leeds, 1948
England
India
406/4
147
Trinidad, 1976
West Indies
West Indies
395/7
127.3
Chittagong, 2021
Bangladesh
The highest chase mounted in England is 404 by Australia way back in 1948. But England while chasing 378, will have to their own record of 359 against Australia at Headingley in 2019. It was an incredible Test because they were blown away for 67 before chasing 359 on the back of Ben Stokes’ marvellous unbeaten 135. Here’s top 5 successful chases in Test cricket in England.
Target
Team
Opposition
Venue
Year
404
Australia
England
Headingley
1948
359
England
Australia
Headingley
2019
341
West Indies
England
Lord’s
1984
322
West Indies
England
Headingley
2017
315
England
Australia
Headingley
2001
India were in control of the 5th Test after scoring 416 in their first innings and then limiting England to 259 for a substantial first innings lead. But a rather timid second innings effort of 245 all out meant that India offered England a chase of 378, still a formidable target.
The new approach of England in Test cricket has been dubbed as Baz ball, a tribute to the aggressive doctrine of their new head coach in Tests, Brendon McCullum. They have showed that all-out aggressive approach against New Zealand while beating the WTC champions 3-0 recently. Now, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow is displaying that against India at Edgbaston now, and everyone will be looking whether Stokes’ men can take the chase to its logical conclusion.