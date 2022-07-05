Highest Run Chase in Test Cricket, Highest Run Chase in England; Can 3 Lions Script History against India?


Highest run chase - In Test, In England

Birmingham, July 5: India and England are locked in a remarkable match at Edgbaston cricket stadium. On the final day on Tuesday (July 5), England needs 119 runs for more to win the match, and India needs 7 more wickets.

England will be eyeing a series-levelling win while India will be eager to seal the match and series 3-1. Those two possibilities are still very much alive. Can the England under Ben Stokes and McCullum create history against India at Edgbaston? Or will India stage a comeback? Time will tell.

But for now, here we are looking at the 5 highest run chases in Test cricket and the 5 highest run chases in England, the successful ones at that.

1. Highest successful 4th innings chase in Tests

West Indies hold the record of the highest chase in the history of Test cricket with a massive run of 418 against Australia at Antigua. It was a surprise result against the then No 1 team in the world. Here’s the top 5 list.

Team

Runs

Overs

Year

Opposition

West Indies

418/7

128.5

Antigua, 2003

Australia

South Africa

414/4

119.2

Perth, 2008

Australia

Australia

404/3

114.1

Leeds, 1948

England

India

406/4

147

Trinidad, 1976

West Indies

West Indies

395/7

127.3

Chittagong, 2021

Bangladesh

2. Highest successful 4th innings chase in England

The highest chase mounted in England is 404 by Australia way back in 1948. But England while chasing 378, will have to their own record of 359 against Australia at Headingley in 2019. It was an incredible Test because they were blown away for 67 before chasing 359 on the back of Ben Stokes’ marvellous unbeaten 135. Here’s top 5 successful chases in Test cricket in England.

Target

Team

Opposition

Venue

Year

404

Australia

England

Headingley

1948

359

England

Australia

Headingley

2019

341

West Indies

England

Lord’s

1984

322

West Indies

England

Headingley

2017

315

England

Australia

Headingley

2001

3. India vs England, Edgbaston 2022

India were in control of the 5th Test after scoring 416 in their first innings and then limiting England to 259 for a substantial first innings lead. But a rather timid second innings effort of 245 all out meant that India offered England a chase of 378, still a formidable target.

4. England’s new approach

The new approach of England in Test cricket has been dubbed as Baz ball, a tribute to the aggressive doctrine of their new head coach in Tests, Brendon McCullum. They have showed that all-out aggressive approach against New Zealand while beating the WTC champions 3-0 recently. Now, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow is displaying that against India at Edgbaston now, and everyone will be looking whether Stokes’ men can take the chase to its logical conclusion.

Published On July 5, 2022

