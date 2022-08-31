Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend in stadium after India match

Dubai, Aug 31: Hong Kong Cricket Team won over several hearts with its impressive performance against defending champions in the Group A match against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here on Wednesday (August 31) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hong Kong - playing its first-ever T20 International match against India - lost the game by a margin of 40 runs but also achieved the rare feat of becoming the first associate nation to score in excess of 150 against the Men In Blue. Chasing a mammoth 193, Hong Kong amassed 152 for the loss of five wickets and the fact that the Indians failed to bundle them out will also go as a big achievement.

While the entire Hong Kong side - which comprises amateur cricketers - was getting applauded for its performance against the Indians, their fellow teammate Kinchit Shah - who is of Indian origin - decided to make the occasion more special as he proposed to his girlfriend in the stands.

The couple got engaged in front of the audience present at the venue and the entire moment was caught on camera as well. The crowd even cheered for the couple as the cricketer's lady love said 'yes' and they announced their engagement in front of the world. Hong Kong cricket team congratulated Shah.

In the match, Shah - the middle-order batter - scored 30 off 28 balls before getting dismissed by senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Team India posted a huge 192 for two after being put in to bat first., courtesy of fluent half centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. Suryakumar scored 26-ball 68* while Kohli posted an unbeaten 58 off 44 deliveries and propelled their team to a big total with an explosive 98-run stand between them.