How Can India become the no. 1 ranked team in ODIs? Know Here

India's journey to 2023 has started in a promising way. The Men in Blue have already won the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka to start the year on a high.

And their next challenge is the Kiwis from down under, with another 3-match ODI and T20I series set to be played starting tomorrow (January 18).

Unlike the last one, ODIs will be played first against New Zealand, followed by the T20Is. The first ODI will be played in Hyderabad, followed by Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24).

India ODI Ranking:

India are currently ranked 4th in the ODI format. They have 4515 points with a 110 Rating and sit just below Australia (112). New Zealand are currently the top-ranked ODI team with 117 rating points. England (113) are second while Pakistan (106) and South Africa (100) complete the top six respectively.

How Can India become No.1 in ODI?

India's status at the top of the pile in the ODI format has been an ancient one. They have flirted with the top spot, but have failed to do so in the recent past. But there is a huge opportunity now for the Indian team to get hold of that top spot in the current series.

