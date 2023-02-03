How MS Dhoni calmed down Virat Kohli in 2015 World Cup? Pakistan player Sohail Khan Reveals

The India and Pakistan encounters are always feisty ones as a lot is put on stakes. But when it happens in the World Cup, the fierce rivalry goes up a notch.

Among the innumerable altercations between the players of the two countries, a recent video of former Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan has reignited the fuel of an old incident.

In the 2015 World Cup, India met Pakistan in the group stage match and the Men in Blue prevailed comprehensively, by beating their neighbours by 76 runs. Virat Kohli scored an amazing 107 runs while Mohammed Shami picked up 4/35 with the ball.

And Sohali Khan has revealed an incident that took place during the Indian innings. He revealed the old altercation between them and how things unfolded after a relatively new Kohli took him on during the match.

"Virat came. He said to me 'Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action.

I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That's how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet," Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Advertisement

He also continues that then India captain MS Dhoni was quick to come into the scene and he calmed Kohli down.

He says MS Dhoni said to Kohli, "'Side pe ho ja, ye purana chawal hai, tu nahi jaanta isko. (Back down. He has been around for a long time. You don't know him). Kohli then went and stood in one corner."

Sohail picked up 5 wickets in that match but ended up being on the losing side. Kohli, on the other hand, was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant hundred. But Sohail says he has moved on from that incident and has immense respect for Kohli.

"I respect him today because he is a great batter, amazing," he added.

Sohail, who has played in 9 Tests, 5 T20Is and 13 ODIs for Pakistan, has picked up 51 wickets across all formats for his country. He played his last international game in 2017 and is yet to officially announce his retirement from international cricket.