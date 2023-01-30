How Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh can carry India forward in the Womens T20 World Cup?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup commences in South Africa on February 10 as 10 teams fight for the glory.

India have their hopes high, especially after winning the inaugural Women's U19 T20 World Cup in the same country with a dominant display.

The young Indian colts were led by Shafali Verma, who has already made a name for herself in the senior squad. Another promising Indian player Richa Ghosh was also in the squad and played a big part in India's triumph.

It will be a massive boost for India as two members of their team have already got a taste of the tournament pressure. India won their first-ever ICC trophy, which adds value to the fact that the pair of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will be massively important for Harmanpreet Kaur and company.

Shafali Verma, the swashbuckling Indian batter led her team from the front and showed her destructive self in the tournament. She scored 172 runs in the U19 T20 version, at a mammoth strike rate of 193. Shafali, who turned 19 a day before the final, will be pivotal for India as she goes back to the senior fold. Her experience of playing in the same conditions in South Africa so recently will undoubtedly play a huge part as the senior Indian team aim to emulate their junior counterparts.

Her ability to give a flying start at the top of the order is a significant part of India's game plan, and the prior experience is definitely going to be an advantage.

Richa Ghosh, on the other side, will also be aiming to continue her good form behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper-batter didn't get enough opportunity with the willow, but was fantastic behind the stumps throughout the tournament. Richa has been a regular in the senior Indian side, and her experience playing in the big tournament will come in handy for the team.

India's quest for an ICC trophy ended last week and both Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh have become a part of it. Now they will be hoping to add another ICC medal around their neck, this time with the senior squad.