Thisara Perera believes LPL will unearth youth talents in Sri Lanka

Thisara Perera reckons the Lanka Premier League will help to revive grassroot cricket in Sri Lanka.

Perera, the captain of Jaffna Kings expressed that the third edition of the tournament will help in reviving the country's economy and will be a boost for international tourism.

LPL 2022 was initially slated to be held in August, but the economic crisis engulfing the island nation forced a postponement last month.

Thisara Perera said, "Sri Lanka has always been proud of its cricketing heritage and passion, and we cannot be happier about it being taken to all parts of the world. The league will be a big boost for the country in terms of stabilizing the economy and boosting international tourism."

He added, "Fans in huge numbers are coming to the stadium every day to watch the matches, which shows their love for the game. We are giving our best in every match so that fans enjoy and go back home smiling."

Discussing the positive impact of LPL 2022, Anil Mohan, Chairman and Managing Director of IPG Sports, the official promoter of LPL, said, "We want maximum exposure for Sri Lanka, and positive impact for the economy, from LPL 2022. I am confident that the league will also help in increasing tourism in Sri Lanka. We look forward to a top-notch LPL tournament that will deliver all the excitement expected and enjoy wider participation from both local and foreign fans."

Thisara Perera also spoke about how LPL will help unearth young and new talent in the country.

"The Lanka Premier League has given an opportunity to young Sri Lankan players to showcase their skills and talent at a global stage. The league giving the domestic players a chance to experience the heart that goes into international cricket before they get into international cricket. I am sure that we will see many exciting young players playing for Sri Lanka national team in coming time," the Sri Lanka all-rounder concluded.

