I eat 24 eggs a day: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf reveals his diet plan to gain weight

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is one of the best bowlers in the country at the moment.

The pacer is known for his pace and accuracy which has troubled batters across the world in the last couple of year or so.

And recently, the player revealed the secret to his weight gain as he was skinny and underweight in his early days. In a recent discussion on Pakistani channel Geo News' show 'Hasna Mana Hai', the lanky pacer revealed his love for eggs and how he used that to attain the ideal weight.

"I eat 24 eggs a day. Aquib Javed (former Pakistan bowler and a current coach) had given me the diet plan- 8 eggs for breakfast, 8 for lunch and 8 for dinner. When I had gone to the cricket academy for the first time, the room had crates of egg piled up. I felt as if I had come to some poultry farm," Rauf said on the show,

"I was 72 kgs then and Aquib bhai told me I need to be around 82-83 kgs, ideal for my height. I am now 82 kgs," he continued.

Rauf has made massive strides forward in his cricketing career. The Rawalpindi-born pacer made his Pakistan debut in 2020 against Bangladesh in the T20Is, and is now one of the indispensable members of the squad in the limited-overs format.

Haris Rauf Pakistan Stats:

Haris Rauf has picked up 72 T20I wickets for Pakistan in 57 matches. He also has 29 ODI wickets to his name in 17 matches. The fast bowler made his Test debut against England at his home ground last year and will be hoping to have a crack at the longer format of the game as well.

Haris Rauf on Ravi Shastri:

The 29-year-old started his journey as a net bowler and laddered up with his talent to become a top player at the international level. And he revealed former India coach Ravi Shastri appreciated his struggles.

"Aksar unse (Ravi Shastri) mulakat hoti hai, wo kehte hai 'yaar ek net bowler jaise tum hamare paas aye they...aur jis tarah tum world me bowling kar rahey ho tumhara ek naam hai. Jab hum tumko dekhte hai to hume kafi khushi milti hai'. (Whenever I meet Ravi Shashtri, he always reminds me how I was a net bowler once and now I have made a name and have fame in my country. He knows my struggle and very elated with my success)," the Pakistani pacer concluded.

Haris Rauf is currently in the Pakistan squad playing against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.