I just want my bat to do the talking: Ishan Kishan isnt concerned about batting at a specific position

Chattogram, Dec 10: Ishan Kishan may have entered his name in the history books with his sensational match-winning double-century against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10) but the left-handed batter understands he can't take the limited opportunities for granted due to the high level of competition in the national side.

Ishan makes most of the opportunity

Kishan acknowledges the level of competition for spots in the team and cash in on limited opportunities to the fullest with his record-breaking knock of 210 off 131 balls in the third and final ODI.

Kishan scored the fastest double-hundred in ODI history after getting a lucky break in absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma. However, things might change when India next play Sri Lanka in January as Rohit is expected to be fit, Shikhar Dhawan, if not dropped will be around and Shubman Gill will also be back in the mix.

Ishan remains grounded

"Batting position I don't think in this team is certain. Many big players are playing in different positions. It's all about performance and I can't complain that I want to bat in this position," Kishan gave a very practical answer.

For the wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand, it was all about using the chance he had got. "It is such an opportunity if you get, you need to score big because you will get just one or two matches to show your potential. A big player emerges like this only, he cashes on the opportunity which he gets." Kishan isn't bothered whether he will get a chance to play or not in January.

Advertisement

Focussed on doing his job well

"I don't think about whether I will play the next match or not. My job is to give my best when I get an opportunity. I don't talk much, I just want my bat to do the talking."

Rahul Dravid was also very happy with his ward's performance and Kishan, in fact, got a hug from the head coach. "He (Dravid) was very happy because he knows that a player just wants a chance."

'Learning from Virat-Hardik'

Kishan looks up to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya when it comes to commitment. "When I look at Virat bhai or Hardik bhai I just try to look at their commitment and give my 100 per cent just the way they do. It's not that we are playing any league match. We are representing our country. My focus always is to give my 100 per cent and not to have any regrets after the match."

Having a 290-run partnership with Kohli was a learning experience. "I am happy that I got an opportunity to bat along with him (Kohli) but it wasn't in my mind at that time. I got to learn a lot of things batting with him. Since it was Virat bhai I was trying to converse as much as possible with him so that I can learn. I hope to build many more partnerships with him."

(With PTI inputs)